WWE United States Champion Sheamus shared post-surgery pictures from the hospital on Saturday, after undergoing a repair procedure to fix his broken nose.
The Celtic Warrior suffered the injury after catching a stiff forearm from Humberto Carrillo earlier this week on WWE RAW.
Along with two photos, Sheamus wrote the caption: “…#AndStill” just a few days after confirming that he will not vacate his title.
As reported earlier by PWInsider, Sheamus will miss in-ring time only if WWE officials require him to sit out.
Sheamus pulled double duty on RAW, losing back-to-back non-title matches to Ricochet and Carrillo. He suffered the injury during the second match.
See below for the photos:
..#AndStill pic.twitter.com/rTjXCADTmW
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 5, 2021