WWE United States Champion Sheamus shared post-surgery pictures from the hospital on Saturday, after undergoing a repair procedure to fix his broken nose.

The Celtic Warrior suffered the injury after catching a stiff forearm from Humberto Carrillo earlier this week on WWE RAW.

Along with two photos, Sheamus wrote the caption: “…#AndStill” just a few days after confirming that he will not vacate his title.

As reported earlier by PWInsider, Sheamus will miss in-ring time only if WWE officials require him to sit out.

Sheamus pulled double duty on RAW, losing back-to-back non-title matches to Ricochet and Carrillo. He suffered the injury during the second match.

See below for the photos: