On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross broke down AEW Double or Nothing pay per view.

At the event, longtime WWE superstar Mark Henry made a surprise appearance to announce he will be the commentator for AEW Rampage on Friday night’s starting August 13th. It was announced that Henry signed a multi-year deal with the company, and Henry recently spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before appearing on the show.

Ross believes Henry will help the company in many ways. Ross also spoke about how surprised he was to hear he was leaving the WWE umbrella to join AEW.

“He likes helping others,” Ross said. “You know he’s got a good eye for talent, he’s coachable, he likes to mentor so that was pretty cool. It gives me credence that the Friday night show Rampage is not going to be a throw away, it’s not a space filler. I was kind of surprised that Mark got out from under the WWE banner and is coming to work with our team.

“It’s a win-win for everybody I believe and it also opens the door potentially down the road for Mark to have another match or two. He’s still got the itch, it seems to me like. I didn’t see him all day, so they kept him sequestered all day. It didn’t leak, it never got out and he’ll do a real good job there. He’ll be a part of the team on a regular, on going basis in multiple roles. Part of the Rampage broadcast team which will premiere on Friday the 13th in August.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.