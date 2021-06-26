AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast about the AEW Dynamite show live tonight.

On the show, Kenny Omega will be defending his AEW World Championship against Jungle Boy in the main event along with MJF vs. Sammy Guevara. JR hyped up the show and spoke about the NBA Playoffs on TNT ruining their schedule for Dynamite.

“Yeah, we’re going to live [tonight] on TNT, it’s a good card but the focal point of the card is Kenny Omega defending the AEW title against Jungle Boy Jack Perry,” Ross said. “That’s been talked about for several weeks, I kind of like that where we have some build, build some anticipation, I think that’s good booking. It will be a good show, the fact that its live is a joy to me because what’s been said is nothing can go wrong because it’s live. That match should really be extraordinary and I’m looking forward to it a great deal.

“[Tonight] is the night folks. We’ve moved around because of the NBA playoffs, I started really liking the playoffs even though it screwed up our broadcasting arrangement.”

Earlier this year, AEW hosted their first ever “Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match” at AEW Revolution between Omega and Jon Moxley. Ross spoke about never hearing about the match before and having to prepare prior to commentating the match by watching previous matches on the internet.

“When we had that exploding barbed wire match with Moxley and Omega, hell I had never seen a whole [match],” Ross said. “I had to go look it up, it was available now in this world. I researched it and I watched it, I watched several of them. Once you’ve seen one, you’ve kind of seen them all because they’re going to just redo the same thing. S--t is going to blow up and talents are going to get battered and bruised and bloodied so that’s where you were.”

