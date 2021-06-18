Earlier on Thursday, WWE RAW Superstar Xavier Woods shared a video clip of him playing the bass guitar with John Cena’s 2005 track “Right Now” playing in the background.

Cena noticed the video and asked Woods if they were getting the band back together. The 16-time World Champion also tagged his cousin Tha Trademarc [Marc Predka], his trainer Rob MacIntyre, and SmackDown Superstar Big E. Predka had collaborated with Cena on the 2005 album You Can’t See Me.

Cena tweeted:

Are we…… “getting the band back together” ?? @HardNocksSouth on drums ?? I’ll pry @mctrademarc away from some limited art prints he’s working on… I know @WWEBigE got bars stashed away!!

Both Big E and Woods responded to Cena.

As we’ve noted at this link, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently addressed his rumored match against Cena at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. Cena is expected to make his comeback to WWE TV when the company returns on the road for a live episode of SmackDown on July 16.

