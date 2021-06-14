– Below is the latest Women’s Division Wednesday match featuring Miranda Alize and Sumie Sakai vs. Trish Adora and Mazzerati.

– SWE Fury TV presents North Texas Fury Fest on Saturday, June 19 at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas.

“This exciting event will include a kids pro wrestling camp, an adult pro wrestling camp/tryout, plus a huge meet & greet featuring some of Pro Wrestling’s biggest superstars such as WWE Hall of Fame members Teddy Long, Kevin Nash, and Bushwhacker Luke, as well as Enzo, CazXL (aka W. Morrissey), Melina, Lacey Von Erich, plus many others.”

There is also a national television taping and a live worldwide PPV, which you can find more information here.

– Impact star Chris Bey gave props to Karrion Kross and his performance at last night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

“I didn’t get into wrestling because of how talented a wrestler was at wrestling. Nor did I grow up in an era where everyone felt relatable. I loved sports entertainment because people felt legit and larger than life. That’s Kross.”

Kross retained his NXT Championship in a Fatal 5-Way against Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly.