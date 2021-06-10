NJPW star Lio Rush took to Twitter today and issued comments before undergoing surgery to repair the shoulder injury he suffered at AEW Double Or Nothing in the Casino Battle Royale.

As noted, Rush announced his sudden retirement earlier this week. He noted that the injury forced him to re-evaluate his career, and he has decided to hang up the boots after fulfilling his NJPW contractual obligations, once he is healed. He also noted that AEW wanted to sign him to a contract, which would’ve had him under contract to both promotions. You can click here for Rush’s full retirement statement from earlier this week, and click here for a statement from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

In this new statement, Rush said he’s content with his pro wrestling career, and he’s happy with the decision he’s made, even though it wasn’t an easy one. He also said he has a unique story that he hopes to tell one day. Rush is taking inquiries for future business opportunities via [email protected]

You can read the full pre-surgery statement below: