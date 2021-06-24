On his first ever live Twitch stream on his YouTube channel this week, Matt Hardy spoke about the one moment in his illustrious professional wrestling career that still gives him goosebumps to this day.

At WrestleMania 33, Matt and Jeff Hardy made their long anticipated return to WWE in a shocking fashion by being the final members of a Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Ladder Match to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. Speaking about the surprise return, Hardy said that moment happened so fast that he and Jeff had no idea how big the venue was before they made their appearance.

“It was really overwhelming,” Hardy said. “There was so much adrenaline flowing through my body, this thing had been kept a really good secret, we didn’t show up until a match before our show at the venue and then they snuck us onto a bus outside, we had a few minutes there. Right before we made our entrance they rushed us into the building with pink hoodies on and we were running up the stairs, a couple people saw us along the way and said ‘Oh my god, it’s the Hardyz!’ Running up these stairs, getting up to Gorilla [position] which was up three flights of stairs and were getting ready to walk out in front of this massive crowd.

“I haven’t seen the venue, I haven’t seen the crowd. I have no idea what it looks like really. Typically, when you’re a WWE wrestler or at an AEW show, whatever it may be, you’re there all throughout the day preparing. Typically when the crowd comes in you peek out the curtain, you look at the monitor, everybody does that and you know what the crowd/venue looks like so you have an idea. We had no idea. We had run up all these stairs, adrenaline pumping like crazy, Jeff’s super nervous I remember. It was our first time back seeing Vince in person and seeing Michael Hayes and Shawn Micheals, saying hello very quickly and then within a few seconds, bam, our music hits. Whenever we walk through that curtain and you see this sea of humanity. I’m getting goosebumps talking right now, it feels like a dream even in my mind.”

In an exclusive chat with ET Canada, Hardy named his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling brothers, naming he and Jeff in that group along with Edge and Christian and the Dudley Boyz. Hardy spoke on his stream about the way he’d most like to finish his wrestling career, saying he’d love to welcome his brother to AEW so they could end their career as a tag team.

“The gimmick I would like to end my career on, and I’m pretty confident in saying this, I would like to finish my career teaming with my brother as the Hardy Boyz,” Hardy said. “Real life Matt and real life Jeff just doing our thing. That is, I feel like, a beautiful way to tie up a career. It’s probably going to be 30 years for both of us, probably over 30 years when it’s all said and done. To go out the way you came in, that’s super cool. I would like to finish my career with Jeff Hardy, my brother, as a team.

“To correct the record, I would love to have Jeff Hardy come to AEW just so we could team together and there’s a lot of great teams there. A proper Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks feud would be amazing.”

