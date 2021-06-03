MLW CEO Court Bauer announced on Twitter that Mil Muertes has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Bauer tweeted this evening, “One of the most popular wrestlers since The Restart is staying with @MLW for years to come as I have signed @Mesiasaaa to a multi-year deal. Let the body count continue!”

Mil Muertes made his MLW in-ring debut on the January 13 episode of Fusion.

As noted, Major League Wrestling is revamping the roster before their live event on July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Mil Muertes was announced during MLW’s first round of the Open Draft. For the relaunch, Muertes will be wrestling under the name King Muertes and he will be part of Azteca Underground.

Below is Court Bauer’s tweet: