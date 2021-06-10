Just days before their big Winner Take All Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, the NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss their impressive two-month title reign since joining the company in January.

During their interview, the panel and MSK considered some dream matchups the high-flying duo could be involved in. If they had to choose, Lee and Carter think their career-defining moment in WWE would be facing the multiple-time tag team champions, The New Day. MSK then explained why they’d select them over any other tag teams currently on the roster.

“The New Day held the tag division down for how long, and they still continue to be great. It’s not like they’ve slowed down. They continue to be tag team greatness, and The Usos as well. That’s the pinnacle of tag team wrestling, and we want to test our skills,” Nash Carter stated.

Wes Lee added, “I consider them living legends because they are still paving the way for generations to come and inspire the ones that are up-and-coming at the moment. They’ve done so much for so long and have influenced in so many ways. Breaking out of that fourth wall and being in video games and TV shows and [having their own] cereal, those are the kinds of things that help transcend the world of wrestling. It’s very special and mad cool if we could get in the ring [with them].”

You can watch MSK’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.