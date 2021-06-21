WWE RAW Superstar MVP believes Brock Lesnar “fears” WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

While responding to a tweet from a fan on Sunday night, MVP tweeted:

Lesnar FEARS Lashley.

The fan in question was responding to a tweet from WWE’s The Bump, which asked its followers to predict the winner for last night’s WWE Championship bout between Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Incidentally, 97 percent of the fans picked McIntyre to prevail with the victory, only to be proven wrong.

Lashley successfully retained his title after rolling up McIntyre for the pin fall victory. McIntyre was in position to hit a Claymore Kick until MVP held onto his leg to cause the distraction. As seen in the video below, MVP appeared in a backstage interview and defended his actions.

As reported earlier, Lesnar is presently in talks with WWE about a comeback to the company. The Beast has been off WWE TV since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

See below for MVP’s tweet: