Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the Cell for tonight’s main event as Drew McIntyre makes his way out. McIntyre enters the Cell and poses in the corner as pyro explodes. Out next comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP as the ThunderDome crowd boos. Drew will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion if he loses tonight. Lashley hits the Cell and more pyro goes off as Drew stares him down. The referee locks the Cell as the bell rings. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

Lashley taunts Drew as the bell hits again and we get ready to go. MVP barks from ringside. Drew stares Lashley down. Lashley goes right to ringside for a weapon but Drew attacks and sends him into the steel wall of the Cell. Drew smashes Lashley’s face into the steel. Drew lifts Lashley and rams him back into the steel again. Drew sends Lashley head-first into the ring post.

Drew grabs half of the steel ring steps and runs with them but Lashley kicks him and the steps fall. Lashley sends Drew face-first into the steel, then drives a knee into him against the cage wall. Drew blocks a suplex at ringside, then launches Lashley into the Cell wall. MVP encourages Lashley to hurry and get back up. Drew grabs the steps again and this time he drops Lashley with a head-first shot. The champ gets back up but another chairs shot to the face puts him back down.

Drew brings it back in but Lashley blocks the Futureshock DDT. Drew comes right back with a big boot, then launches Lashley across the ring with a big overhead throw. Drew goes to work with a kendo stick at ringside now. Drew brings a table from under the ring now. He unfolds the legs and leans the table against the Cell wall. MVP gives Lashley his cane through the fence. Lashley jabs Drew in the throat with it, then beats him down.

Drew chokes and gasps for air. MVP limps around at ringside now. Lashley sends Drew head-first into the steel, then puts a boot to him. Lashley slams Drew back into the edge of the apron and keeps the attack going. Lashley stands on the bottom of the steps for a slam but Drew shoves him back into the ring post to break it up. Drew lifts Lashley on the steps now and drops him into the steel with White Noise. Drew also lands hard. Drew brings another table from under the ring. He also stands that table up at ringside but doesn’t lean it like before. Drew brings Lashley over but stops to rag-doll him into the cage wall, slamming him back and forth by his neck. Drew drags Lashley to the steps but Lashley drops him with a shot to the throat.

Lashley unloads with headbutts now while they’re both struggling to get up from the steps. Lashley brings Drew whips Drew into the steel wall but Drew comes right back with a clothesline at ringside. Drew slams Lashley face-first into steel steps, then rolls him back into the ring. Drew yells out that he’s just getting started. Fans pop and he starts throwing a bunch of steel chairs into the ring. Drew follows and grabs a chair, wedging it into the turnbuckles. Drew charges in the opposite corner but he runs into an elbow to the eyes. Drew comes right back and nails the inverted Alabama Slam into a steel chair. Lashley kicks out at 2. Drew grabs a chair and cracks it over the back of the WWE Champion.

Drew goes to the top rope with a chair in hand now as fans cheer him on. Peacock cuts out so we miss the spot but we come back to Lashley unloading on Drew against the steel of the Cell wall at ringside, using the steel steps. Lashley pounds on Drew and man-handles him some while they’re both down. MVP barks encouragement as Lashley gets back to his feet. Lashley grabs a kendo stick and approaches as MVP taunts Drew. Lashley stands Drew up in the corner of the Cell as MVP slides the kendo stick through the fencing, using it to trap Drew in the corner. Lashley unloads on Drew while he’s trapped in the corner now. Lashley with big strikes to the body as MVP looks on, loving it. Lashley yells in Drew’s face and walks off to regroup. Drew gets free and charges but Lashley turns around, dropping Drew face-first at ringside.

Lashley brings it back into the ring now. He grabs a steel chair and stands it up in the middle of the ring. Drew crawls and gets to his knees. Lashley drops Drew face-first into the chair. MVP tells Lashley to do it again. Lashley stands the chair back up and drops Drew into it once again face-first. Drew is barely moving as MVP yells from ringside. Lashley brings a kendo stick into the ring and unloads with shots to the back. Drew just seethes and takes the shots, getting up to his knees and then his feet. Drew stares Lashley down, then catches the next kendo stick shot. He rocks Lashley, sending him into the corner.

Drew grabs a steel chair and fights back. Lashley with a thumb to the eye. Drew swings the chair wildly but Lashley hits him. The referee gets knocked out of the ring. Lashley goes face-first into the wedged chair in the corner. Drew drops Lashley with a Futureshock DDT and goes for the pin but the referee is out at ringside. Drew yells at the other referee to come in the ring. He unlocks the Cell door and comes in as Lashley applies The Hurt Lock to Drew. Drew rolls out of the move and launches Lashley across the ring with a big throw. Drew with a chair shot to the gut, then over the back. Drew throws the chair in Lashley’s face and he goes down.

Drew follows up with a big Claymore. He covers but the referee isn’t in yet. MVP stops the referee from counting the pin. Fans boo and Drew stares MVP down. MVP is now locked inside the Cell. He turns around to Drew. Drew beats MVP up at ringside, sending him into the ring post and the steel. Drew rolls MVP into the ring now as fans cheer him on. Drew waits for MVP to get back up, pacing the ring. MVP takes a Claymore for another pop.

Drew manhandles MVP at ringside some more but Lashley comes from behind and applies The Hurt Lock. Drew tries to fight it, slamming he and Lashley back through the table that was leaning against the Cell. They both crash through the table and both are down now. Drew gets up to his knees first. Drew is standing now. He slowly picks Lashley up and rolls him into the ring. Drew follows and looks down at Lashley. Drew grabs a chair and waits for the champ to get back up. Drew with a chair shot over the back. Drew stares Lashley down and delivers another chair over the back, and another, another, another, another.

Drew charges with the Claymore but Lashley ducks it. They’re both slow to regroup. Lashley sends Drew into the ring post, then chokeslams him from the apron through the second table at ringside. Lashley follows to the floor and rolls Drew back in. Drew is face-down on the mat now. Lashley waits in the corner, seething and stalking his challenger. Lashley charges but Drew side-steps and sends him into the ring post. Drew back-slides Lashley for a close 2 count. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt to drop Lashley again. Drew with a Futureshock DDT in the middle of the ring.

Drew waits in the corner again. He goes for the Claymore but MVP is holding his leg. Drew turns to kick MVP away but Lashley takes advantage and rolls him up for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

This recap is from our live coverage of tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Please click here for full, live results and our live Viewing Party…