AEW has announced that Sting and Darby Allin will speak about their Double or Nothing win on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

This past Sunday at Double Or Nothing, Sting and Allin defeated Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. It was Sting’s first in-ring match in nearly six years.

AEW also announced Red Velvet vs. The Bunny.

Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite:

* Darby Allin & Sting Will Address Their Win Over Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky

* Red Velvet vs. The Bunny

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto (Bullrope Match)

* Jungle Boy & Christian Cage vs. Private Party

* Young Bucks vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M

*Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo

* Mark Henry Speaks

* Britt Baker’s Championship Celebration

