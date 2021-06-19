AEW announced new matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). Below is the current lineup:

* Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal vs. Jack Evans with Angelico and Matt Hardy

* Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston

* Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds with Julia Hart

* Cezar Bononi with The Wingmen vs. Jungle Boy with Jurassic Express

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Delmi Exo

* Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. FTR

* Matt Hardy with H.F.O. vs. Jora Johl

