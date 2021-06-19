AEW announced new matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). Below is the current lineup:
* Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal vs. Jack Evans with Angelico and Matt Hardy
* Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston
* Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds with Julia Hart
* Cezar Bononi with The Wingmen vs. Jungle Boy with Jurassic Express
* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Delmi Exo
* Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. FTR
* Matt Hardy with H.F.O. vs. Jora Johl
You can also check out the announced matches for upcoming Dynamite shows here.
#AEWDarkElevation this Monday 6/21 at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– Main Event: @CezarBononi_ v. @boy_myth_legend
– @DelmiExo v. @NylaRoseBeast w/ @VickieGuerrero
– FTR v. @JorelNelson & @RoyceIsaacs
– @MATTHARDYBRAND v. @jorajohl pic.twitter.com/KFnqfossEH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021
#AEWDarkElevation this Monday 6/21 at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– Main Event: @MattSydal v. @JackEvans711
– @1ReneeMichelle v. @callmekrisstat w/ Best Friends & @orangecassidy
– #PowerhouseHobbs in singles action
– #VarsityBlonds v. #BumsRUs pic.twitter.com/J4MWNQvX3H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021