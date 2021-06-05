It was announced prior to AEW Dynamite that the AEW World Championship match against Jungle Boy and Kenny Omega would be moved to the Saturday episode of Dynamite on June 26. This episode of Dynamite will be taped, unlike the show that the match was originally scheduled on.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he was told by AEW President Tony Khan that Khan wanted the June 26 Dynamite to be a “spectacular show”. AEW will tape the Saturday episode live and have one more Dynamite in Jacksonville before going back to touring.

The next two Dynamite episodes are set to be taped shows. The belief is that these episodes were not taped in front of fans.

This move was done in order to prevent spoilers. It is not known yet if episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation were taped in front of fans.