Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Saturday to send a heartfelt message to multiple female WWE Superstars that were recently released by the company.
Nikki addressed Ruby Riott, Mickie James, The IIconics [Billie Kay & Peyton Royce], Lana and Chelsea Green with the following message:
I have been shocked to say the least about some of the releases lately at WWE. Wanted to write a thank you post to the women that have given their everything to the wrestling industry. Mind, body, soul and time. I was so honored to share the ring with some of you and the ones I hadn’t I was so looking forward to one day sharing it.
@rubyriottwwe you were one of my favorite matches, you are such a selfless, kind, and incredibly talented woman.
@themickiejames you are an icon. I always hoped to have had a badass storyline with you. I know we could have created magic.
@jessicamckay and @cassielee goodness our future wrote itself, @thebriebella and I were dreaming of fighting for the tag titles against the both of you. You two were a magic duo! ✨
@thelanawwe you shined in and out of that ring, loved our @totaldivas days and traveling the world together. So many amazing laughs and memories!
And @chelseaagreen was super excited to see what you were going to bring! Thank you all for the entertainment and the memories! I know the future is so bright for you all! Can’t wait to follow you all wherever you may go.🤍🦄⭐️ #womenswrestling
The only other released women that Nikki didn’t mention were Jessamyn Duke and Vanessa Borne, whom she never shared the ring with at any point.
See below for Nikki’s Instagram post: