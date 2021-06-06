Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Saturday to send a heartfelt message to multiple female WWE Superstars that were recently released by the company.

Nikki addressed Ruby Riott, Mickie James, The IIconics [Billie Kay & Peyton Royce], Lana and Chelsea Green with the following message:

I have been shocked to say the least about some of the releases lately at WWE. Wanted to write a thank you post to the women that have given their everything to the wrestling industry. Mind, body, soul and time. I was so honored to share the ring with some of you and the ones I hadn’t I was so looking forward to one day sharing it.

@rubyriottwwe you were one of my favorite matches, you are such a selfless, kind, and incredibly talented woman.

@themickiejames you are an icon. I always hoped to have had a badass storyline with you. I know we could have created magic.

@jessicamckay and @cassielee goodness our future wrote itself, @thebriebella and I were dreaming of fighting for the tag titles against the both of you. You two were a magic duo! ✨

@thelanawwe you shined in and out of that ring, loved our @totaldivas days and traveling the world together. So many amazing laughs and memories!

And @chelseaagreen was super excited to see what you were going to bring! Thank you all for the entertainment and the memories! I know the future is so bright for you all! Can’t wait to follow you all wherever you may go.🤍🦄⭐️ #womenswrestling