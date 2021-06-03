The WWE talents released on Wednesday are all reportedly under standard non-compete clauses.

There has been some fan speculation on some of the released stars possibly showing up at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17 or AEW’s All Out event on September 5. PWInsider reports that the talents released this week are under WWE non-compete clauses that would prevent that from happening.

The report from PWInsider notes that word going around says most of the non-competes will expire around September 6 – September 10. However, standard non-competes for the main roster are for 90 days, and 90 days from June 2 would be Tuesday, August 31, which would make them eligible for All Out.

WWE released 6 Superstars on Wednesday – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett. You can find backstage reports on the departures here and here. You can also find statements from the following released Superstars at these links – Strowman, Black (also here & here), Lana, Murphy, Garrett. You can also click here for release reactions from WWE, AEW, NJPW and Impact stars.

