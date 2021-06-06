NJPW Dominion takes place early Monday at 5 am ET/2 am PT at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. The show streams on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary.

The main event features Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Last month, Will Ospreay had to vacate the title due to a neck injury.

Below is the current card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)

Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

El Desperado (c) vs. YOH

Kota Ibushi vs Jeff Cobb

BUSHI, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

SHO, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, Yurji Takahashi, and EVIL