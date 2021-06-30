As noted, the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament will get underway in two weeks, during the NXT episode on Tuesday, July 13. This will be the first episode after the Great American Bash event.

Top WWE prospect Parker Boudreaux has teased that he could be making his in-ring debut during the tourney.

Soon after the tourney was announced on this week’s NXT, Boudreaux tweeted “Breakout” to hint at his debut. He deleted the tweet quickly but several fans grabbed a screengrab of his post.

WWE has yet to announce the participants for this year’s tournament. However, they have confirmed that there will be 8 participants again this year. You can click here for details on the Breakout qualifying matches taped on Tuesday before NXT at the WWE 205 Live tapings.

The first and only Breakout Tournament was held in 2019 featuring winner Jordan Myles, Angel Garza, Dexter Lumis, Boa, Cameron Grimes, Joaquin Wilde, Bronson Reed, and new NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

WWE has also confirmed that the winner of the tourney will receive a future title shot of their choosing.