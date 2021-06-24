Top WWE prospect Parker Boudreaux could be nearing his WWE NXT debut.

The former college football player took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a “pointing photo” with Triple H, along with the following caption:

It’s time to play the game

Over the past few years, Triple H has used his signature “#ThePoint” photo as a way to praise talents. In this case, however, Boudreaux is the one pointing towards Triple H, and not the other way around.

As reported recently, Boudreaux’s fellow WWE Performance Center recruits Bronson Rechsteiner, The Kasper Brothers [Jacob and Drew] and Bobby Steveson receivied a lot of praise from people within WWE. Interestingly, the report did not mention Boudreaux among the list of recruits being praised.

See below for the tweet: