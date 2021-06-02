WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole has shared a picture of him and his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, posing with the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Cole returned to WWE TV on this week’s NXT, attacking Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne with a steel chair during their No. 1 Contender’s match for the NXT Championship. Later in the show, Cole later returned to the ring and called out Karrion Kross, making it clear that he was back to regain his NXT Title.

The confrontation led to NXT General Manager William Regal announcing a Fatal 5 Way Match for the WWE NXT Title at the upcoming Takeover: In Your House event.

Cole had been away since his loss to Kyle O’Reilly at Takeover: Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

Meanwhile, AEW has announced a championship celebration segment for Baker during this week’s Friday Night Dynamite. Baker captured the title from Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing last Sunday.

See below for the photo from Cole’s Instagram Stories: