AEW star Joey Janela took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a shirtless selfie.

Janela said he’s “putting in work at the gym” not to impress wrestling fans who have body shamed him for years, but to increase his chances of picking up women at the beach.

He wrote:

Putting in work at the gym, but it’s absolutely not for the professional wrestling business or the creepy mainstream loser wrestling fans who have body shamed me for years, it’s for going down the shore and maximizing the potential of women who want to experience BAD BOY SUMMER!

As reported earlier, Janela is presently dealing with an injury and not medically cleared to compete on AEW TV. Janela noted last week that he’s expecting to be back in the ring by July.

Janela last wrestled for AEW on the May 28th episode of Friday Night Dynamite, in a losing effort to Adam Page.

