AEW star Rebel [not Reba] caught the attention of pro wrestling fans Wednesday night, tweeting a mirror selfie to show off her back muscles.

Rebel wondered why her muscles “always look better in hotel rooms” than they do on TV.

Through the tweet, Rebel also reminded fans that AEW Dynamite would be airing on Saturday night this week before returning to its regular timeslot next week.

Back progress , why does it always look better in hotel rooms? It always looks different on tv No #AEWDynamite tonight BUT we will be on Saturday AND back to normal day & time Next Wednesday!! On #TNT network 8/7C #Rebel #RNR #MyCrutchIsClutch #AEW

The on-screen assistant and makeup artist of AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Rebel was initially hired in 2019 for a backstage role as a hair and makeup stylist for AEW’s women’s wrestlers.

Rebel last wrestled for AEW during the May 13 episode of Dynamite where she lost to Hikaru Shida. As announced earlier, Rebel and Baker will face the team of Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero on next week’s Dynamite.

See below for the photo: