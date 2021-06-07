Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida might be sporting a new look going forward.

She recently shared a photo of some hair on the floor along with the caption: “#Restart.”

Shida did not appear this past Friday on AEW Dynamite, less than a week after losing her title to Britt Baker at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. After her 372-day reign as champion came to an end, Shida thanked fans for supporting her through ups and downs, stating that she wasn’t “unlucky” to hold the title during the no-crowd era.

Meanwhile, Baker’s Championship Celebration Party segment on Dynamite ended abruptly after Nyla Rose popped the balloons in the ring and threw away the burgers Baker had received from McDonald’s. The segment indicated that Baker might be starting a feud with Rose going forward.

See below for Shida’s tweet: