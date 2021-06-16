Paul Wight’s AEW ring gear appears to have been revealed today’s Forbes story on AEW President Tony Khan. In the header photo for the article, Wight can be seen standing behind Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara wearing a brand new outfit.

Wight signed with AEW at the end of February and has since worked as a color commentator for AEW’s YouTube show Dark: Elevation, alongside former WCW colleague Tony Schiavone. He has also made two appearances on Dynamite, first teasing a surprise back in March and then again on May 29 where he presided over the weigh in between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo.

Though Wight has yet to step into the ring with AEW, he has expressed interest in wresting for the promotion, including against NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. He also admitted in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio that working with AEW for several months had given him the itch to get back in the ring.

“Itch? Man I need to dump myself into a vat of cortisone I’ve got the itch so bad,” Wight said. “It’s ridiculous. And it’s the best thing I could’ve done. For so many years I was in WWE, and I was a gear in the cog of the machine up there. But I knew what we were doing at live events, I knew what we were doing on RAW and Smackdown. I know who is new. I had my finger on that environment. When I came to AEW, a lot of these people I didn’t know, some of them I never heard of before. I didn’t understand their styles, didn’t understand any of it.”

You can see the photo of Wight’s potential new gear below.