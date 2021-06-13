New set photos for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event have been revealed.

As noted, tonight’s Takeover event from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando will feature the largest crowd that NXT has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

Andrew Zarian and JJ Williams tweeted the following photos of the Takeover set for tonight, which features the throwback In Your House front door.

