New WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to body shaming comments that fans have made following her RAW debut on Monday with Eva Marie.

As noted earlier, Mia Yim tweeted earlier this week about how the body shaming of Niven was “disgusting” from fans who are “bold behind the screens.” That led to Charlotte Flair, WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter, and others, agreeing with similar comments.

In an update, Niven herself reacted to the comments today and said successful big people receive this criticism because they remind people of their own shortcomings. She also said she doesn’t worry about the critics.

Niven was responding to a fan who wrote, “The amount of body shaming I’ve seen for @viperpiperniven is atrocious. No one body shames KO, Samoa Joe, Otis, etc because they don’t have the ‘perfect body’. She’s a talented badass. Then y’all get at us because our self esteem sucks. Wonder why?”

Niven responded, “Successful big people are often met with this because we remind people of their own shortcomings, they want to believe that success is only for the “perfect people” and that’s why they didn’t achieve their dreams and we prove them wrong. Don’t even worry about them, I don’t. [face throwing kiss emoji]”

Niven, a former NXT UK Superstar, made her RAW debut with the returning Eva this past Monday, to kick off Marie’s “Eva-lution” campaign. Eva vs. Naomi had been announced for RAW, but Niven surprised everyone when she entered the ring and worked the match, dominating Naomi for the win. Eva took the mic after the match and announced herself as the winner. Niven joined her at ringside for a post-match celebration, but Eva cringed as Niven hugged her, and didn’t seem as thrilled with the partnership as Niven did. Eva later introduced Niven on Twitter as her protégé, and teased that they will be going for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

Niven has not been identified by WWE as of this writing, but it’s been reported that “Dew Drop” or “Doudrop” was pitched as her new ring name.

Stay tuned for more on Niven and Marie. You can see the related tweets below:

Don’t even worry about them, I don’t. 😘 https://t.co/IwUWkGlCaQ — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) June 16, 2021

The body shaming is disgusting. Y’all bold behind the screens. It costs nothing to be kind. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 15, 2021

Shine bright! — The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 15, 2021