A new Impact Wrestling promo aired on AXS TV last night, to promote next Thursday’s Impact show, which may give spoilers for tonight’s Against All Odds pay-per-view.

Tonight’s show will feature Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Title against Moose, in a match that will be taped at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The promo shows Moose, without the Impact World Title, attacking TJP before Chris Sabin makes the save and calls him out for billing himself as the Wrestling God.

The promo then shows Scott D’Amore talking to Don Callis, saying that the Anthem Board of Directors is sending someone to address some sort of situation that’s never happened in all the years he has been running Impact.

The winner of tonight’s Moose vs. Omega match is scheduled to defend the Impact World Title against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary next month.

You can see the promo below. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for Against All Odds coverage.

An @IMPACTWRESTLING promo that aired tonight on @AXSTV reveals possible spoilers coming from Against All Odds.#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/In2NMEOwre — TMFI Wrestling (@TMFIWrestling) June 12, 2021

(H/T to Himanshu D)