There will be a different commentary lineup for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds, according to PWInsider.

AEW’s Tony Schiavone, Don Callis, and Impact EVP Scott D’Amore will call the big match, which will happen at Daily’s Place — AEW’s home.

The winner of the match faces Sami Callihan at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary on July 17.

The rest of tonight’s PPV will be called by Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown and take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. You can check out the final PPV card here.

Against All Odds begins tonight at 8 pm ET. Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!