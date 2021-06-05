Randy Orton took to Twitter this week and commented on using Riddle’s Bro-Derek finisher to defeat Xavier Woods on Monday’s WWE RAW.

Riddle used the RKO to defeat Woods a few weeks back. Orton reacted and then played along on this week’s RAW by using the Bro-Derek to defeat Woods. He responded to a WWE tweet from the match and said Riddle’s moves have really stupid names.

“Never said @SuperKingofBros’ arsenal wasn’t effective. They all just have stupid, stupid names. #WWERaw,” Orton wrote.

Riddle has not responded to Orton’s tweet as of this writing, but he did re-tweet the post. He also reacted to the Bro-Derek earlier in the week and said it was “perfect.”

Orton and Riddle are set to compete in a five-team Battle Royal on Monday’s RAW to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. The other 5 teams are The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik), T-BAR and MACE.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Orton’s tweet below: