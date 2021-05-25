Randy Orton took to Twitter late Monday night to react to Riddle hitting an RKO during his win over Xavier Woods on WWE RAW.

Orton wrote:

I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my sh*t’. #WWERaw

As noted earlier, Riddle appeared on RAW Talk and revealed the text message he received from Orton after he hit the RKO. Riddle informed that Orton took the night off to “take care of his body” and heard that The Viper was “watching Operation Dumbo Drop and eating some munchies.”

Riddle also revealed he never sought permission from Orton to use the RKO.

“If I made the move look bad, he’d have been pissed,” Riddle admitted. “But I made the move look sweet and got the win over a great superstar.”

There is still no word on why Orton missed RAW, but we’ll keep you updated.

See below for Orton’s tweet: