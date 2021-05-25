On tonight’s RAW, Riddle defeated Xavier Woods in a single match after hitting the RKO. Following his victory, Riddle did the Randy Orton pose, looked into the camera and dedicated the win to his tag partner.

Appearing on RAW Talk after the show, Riddle said he wanted to redeem Orton after The Viper lost to New Day’s Kofi Kingston last week.

“I wanted to get redemption for Randy,” Riddle said. “I knew he was busy tonight, I heard he was watching Operation Dumbo Drop and eating some munchies. He knows how to take care of his body.”

Riddle disclosed the text he got from Orton after he hit the RKO, “Randy was like, ‘I saw that, bro.'”

When asked if Orton actually called Riddle “bro,” Riddle said: “If you know Randy like I do, there’s always a pause between his texts. I know he called me bro in his own subtle way.”

Did Riddle seek permission from Orton before hitting an RKO?

“No, I didn’t [laughs]. If I made the move look bad, he’d have been pissed. But I made the move look sweet and got the win over a great superstar.”

Riddle went onto reveal he had never tried an RKO before – even in training.

“That was the first time I ever hit an RKO, and it was one of the greatest feelings of my life. It was exhilarating,” Riddle admitted. “If you asked me 10 years ago if I could see myself hitting an RKO on RAW, I would have said, ‘no way, bro.'”

The interview ended with Riddle throwing down the gauntlet to RAW Tag Team Champions, AJ and Omos.

“What do I see in the future for R-K-Bro? We’re going up and up. We’re coming for the championships. AJ and Omos, watch out bros.”