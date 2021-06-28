The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh) were among the 14 WWE Superstars released by the company on Friday.

Since their release, the brothers have received a lot of praise from several former and current wrestlers on Twitter.

On Sunday night, RAW Superstar Randy Orton said he was confident that he’d see Bollywood Boyz down the road again. Orton was responding to a tweet from the brothers, who explained why it was important for them to gain The Viper’s respect during his feud with Jinder Mahal a few years ago.

Orton wrote:

Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley praised the Bollywood Boyz’s ability to take sick bumps and encouraged pro wrestling promoters to sign the brothers.

If you are a promoter, you need @BollywoodBoyz on your show! I’m sorry to learn they’d been let go, but Gurv & Harv are going to make every show they’re on – anywhere in the world – a better show for having them. Wishing both of you the very best!

The Bollywood Boyz signed with WWE in 2016, working the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. They last wrestled together on the May 21 episode of 205 Live, losing to August Grey and Ikemen Jiro.

