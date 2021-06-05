As noted on May 21, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Rey Fenix was dealing with unknown injuries and was going to miss Double Or Nothing.

According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.Net, Fenix is dealing with a groin injury.

It was initially stated that he would be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks. According to that timeline, he could return roughly a month from now.

Rey Fenix’s last match was on the April 26 edition of AEW Dark, where he defeated Chuck Taylor.

