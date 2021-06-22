On tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle defeated Drew McIntyre to qualify for next month’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Earlier in the night, however, Randy Orton suffered an upset loss to John Morrison in his qualifying match.

The turn of events led to an interesting reaction from Orton, who looked unhappy when Riddle approached him after winning his match. Riddle could be seen asking Orton what was wrong, but The Viper appeared to be seething and gave a cold stare at his tag team partner.

Riddle appeared on RAW Talk to address the awkward moment between him and Orton.

“Honestly, I feel he was in one of his moods,” Riddle said. “To deal with him, you have to deal with the thick and thin, the good with the bad. Randy was a little emotional tonight. He thought I was responsible for his loss [to Morrison].

“He’s got his trip,” Riddle said of Orton. “He’s gotta go home and do stuff. He’s decompressing right now. He just needs time to breathe and relax. In a relationship like this, you take it week by week. It was a bad week for him and a great week for me.”

While talking about qualifying for the Money in the Bank match, Riddle said: “What a night! I just beat Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion, all by myself. I didn’t need any help. This means I’m one step away from becoming WWE Champion.”

Riddle floated the possibility of him using the briefcase to pursue other titles: “Maybe I can challenge for the US Title or R-K-Bro can go after the tag team championships.”

As reported earlier, next week’s RAW will feature a Second Chance Qualifying Triple Threat for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Orton, McIntyre and AJ Styles will get another shot at qualifying for the match.

Looking ahead to the match, Riddle said: “Randy can still qualify for the match, bro. That means R-K-Bro can be both be in it. How sweet would that be?”