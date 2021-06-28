WWE RAW Superstar Riddle took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share his one-sided text conversation with Randy Orton.

Along with a screengrab of the texts, Riddle wrote:

The bro is gonna have to do some serious snake charming tomorrow night. #WWERaw #stallion #rkbro

On last week’s RAW, Orton shared an awkward moment with Riddle after The Original Bro defeated Drew McIntyre to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Earlier in the night, Orton lost his MITB qualifier match to John Morrison after Riddle chased around The Miz in the ringside area on his scooter.

Later, Riddle told RAW Talk that Orton blamed him for his loss to Morrison.

“Randy was a little emotional tonight,” Riddle said. “He thought I was responsible for his loss [to Morrison]. He’s gotta go home and do stuff. He’s decompressing right now. He just needs time to breathe and relax. In a relationship like this, you take it week by week. It was a bad week for him and a great week for me.”

Orton has the opportunity to join his R-K-Bro teammate in the MITB ladder match by winning a Second Chance Qualifying Triple Threat against AJ Styles and McIntyre on RAW.

See below for Riddle’s tweet: