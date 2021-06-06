Ring of Honor star Dragon Lee has received the opportunity to regain the titles he lost due to being injured.
As noted, the La Faccion Ingobernable member had been out of action due to a ruptured eardrum and missed ROH’s 19th Anniversary event.
At that time he held the Tag Team and TV Titles and originally was going to defend them at the Anniversary event. Kenny King instead defended the TV title and Bestia del Ring took Lee’s place for the World Tag Team match.
Dragon Lee and Kenny King will face ROH Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus on ROH TV. The episode will air on the weekend of June 12.
Lee will get a shot at TV champion Tony Deppen on a future episode of ROH TV.
Below is ROH’s full announcement:
RETURNING DRAGON LEE TO RECEIVE MATCHES FOR ROH WORLD TV AND WORLD TAG TITLES
Dragon Lee is on his way back to ROH and he’s looking to regain the two titles he “lost” during his absence.
As announced on “ROH Week By Week,” Lee and fellow La Faccion Ingobernable member Kenny King will face ROH World Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus of The Foundation in a title match on “Ring of Honor Wrestling” the weekend of June 12.
The bout will be contested under Pure rules, as the ROH Board of Directors has granted the request of Williams and Titus that all of their title defenses going forward be Pure Rules matches.
Lee had been the ROH World Television Champion as well as a co-holder of the tag team title with King heading into ROH’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26, where he was scheduled two defend both titles. However, a few days before the event, Lee underwent surgery to repair a ruptured eardrum and was unable to travel.
The ROH board decided that King would defend the TV Title on Lee’s behalf against Williams, and Bestia del Ring would team with King to defend the tag team title against Williams and Titus. LFI lost both matches.
It also was announced on “ROH Week By Week” that Lee will receive his opportunity to regain the TV Title, which is now held by Tony Deppen of Violence Unlimited, on a future episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”
While Lee was recovering from his surgery, the ROH board suspended LFI without pay for the entire month of May for an accumulation of lawless actions.