Ring of Honor star Dragon Lee has received the opportunity to regain the titles he lost due to being injured.

As noted, the La Faccion Ingobernable member had been out of action due to a ruptured eardrum and missed ROH’s 19th Anniversary event.

At that time he held the Tag Team and TV Titles and originally was going to defend them at the Anniversary event. Kenny King instead defended the TV title and Bestia del Ring took Lee’s place for the World Tag Team match.

Dragon Lee and Kenny King will face ROH Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus on ROH TV. The episode will air on the weekend of June 12.

Lee will get a shot at TV champion Tony Deppen on a future episode of ROH TV.

