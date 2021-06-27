On yesterday’s WWE Talking Smack, footage was shown of Edge going into Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville’s office to demand a title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. The match was made official shortly after.

After being away since WrestleMania 37, Edge made his return on Friday’s SmackDown, taking down Reigns near the end of the show.

Since then, the champion commented on Edge getting his wish for a singles match.

“Once they experience the #IslandOfRelevancy. They always want more. Edge’s Bucket List: ROMAN REIGNS vs EDGE. 1 v 1. FIRST TIME EVER. LIVE CROWD. LETS GO! #MITB”

Edge posted a photo from Friday of Reigns down on the mat with his head on a chair.

“Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB”

WWE Money in the Bank is on July 18 at 8 pm ET, streaming on Peacock and the WWE Network (outside of the U.S.).

