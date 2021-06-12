The Rock took to Twitter on Friday night to tout WWE RAW Superstar R-Truth as a “man of many talents” and a future WWE Hall of Famer.

R-Truth initially re-tweeted a videoclip from his TikTok feed where he could be seen drinking The Rock’s Teremana tequila and humming to “Stand By Me” Ben E. King. Truth could also be seen creating his own innovative baseline by using a hair comb, a fork and his braids.

The Rock noticed the video and wrote the following:

A man of many talents!! Friend, champion, future @WWE HOF’er and @Teremana lover

At Survivor Series 2011, The Rock returned to the squared circle after nearly eight years when he teamed up with John Cena to face R-Truth and The Miz. Last year, R-Truth rated that match his favorite match ever.

“It would have to be myself and The Miz versus The Rock and John Cena,” R-Truth said on WWE’s The Bump. “I remember me and Miz were looking at each other and said, ‘Bro, we’re right here at Madison Square Garden.’ Bro, that’s a goosebump moment.”

See below for the tweets: