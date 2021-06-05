Next week on AEW Dynamite, a title and two tag team matches are set to take place.

For the title match, Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Dark Uno of The Dark Order. Miro successfully defended and retained his championship this past Sunday at Double or Nothing against Lance Archer. This will be his third title defense since winning it from Darby Allin last month.

The first tag team match announced will see Penta El Zero M, PAC and Eddie Kingston do battle against The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler.

This week, Culter caused an interference that led to the Young Buck’s victory over Penta and PAC. Kingston made the save when The Bucks and Cutler continued the onslaught seconds after the match is over. No stranger to one another, Kingston and Penta were once on the same playing field as part of Kingston’s Family stable. For PAC, Kingston and “The Bastard” have had their fair share of fights, including their most recent clash at New Year’s Smash, where PAC defeated “The Mad King.” Can these three men come together and take out the AEW World Tag Team Champions and their flunky?

Also added to the card, Hangman Adam Page and Dark Order’s 10 will collide against Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. Page scored a victory over Cage in their opening match at Double or Nothing.

Below is the updated card for next week’s show:

* TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Evil Uno

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero M, PAC & Eddie Kingston

* Hangman Page and Dark Order’s 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Dynamite will air next Friday at 10/9C on TNT.