Tonight on Impact Wrestling, it was announced that President and CEO of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, will make his return to Impact next week to discuss matters in regards to Kenny Omega and Moose’s main event matchup for the Unified Impact World Championship at Against All Odds next Saturday.

This week, Moose and Sami Callihan took their on-again, off-again disputes to the ring in the main event. While the match was going well at first, it was The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) that would sidetrack the ending, causing a no disqualification victory for Callihan. Following the match, Omega would run down to the ring and join in on the beatdown on both Callihan and Moose.

Backstage, Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore, informed Omega’s manager, Don Callis, that he thought it would only be fair to add Callihan to the already marquee matchup next Saturday. And that Khan has been notified about this idea as well. So, next week, Khan, D’Amore and Callis will come to a conclusion on whether to add Callihan to the match, make it a triple threat match or just keep it just between Omega and Moose. Stay tuned for any updates on the matter.

– Speaking of Against All Odds, three new matches have been added to the card.

In the titles category, Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Kimber Lee and Susan. Tonight, Fire ‘N Flava successfully retained their belts against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. They won back their titles at Under Siege last month against Grace and Ellering.

The second title opportunity will come with Violent By Design’s Deaner and Rhino putting their Impact World Tag Team Championships on the line against Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus). Deaner will be replacing Joe Doering – the other tag titleholder – through the “Freebird Rule.” Doering will be focused on his single match against Satoshi Kojima.

Josh Alexander will meet his next opponent for the X-Division Championship as Petey Williams, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Rohit Raju clash for a title opportunity. Tonight on Before The Impact, Alexander and TJP exceeded everyone’s expectations when both men squared off in a first-ever Iron Man Match for the X-Division Title. Alexander retained triumphantly after their match headed towards sudden death. This match is what many already are calling a “Match of the Year” contender. Who will rightfully become the next challenger to Alexander’s belt?

Having violent tendencies since his debut at Rebellion, W. Morrissey is ready for a fight against Rich Swann next Saturday. Morrissey combatively ripped Swann apart tonight, causing for security and Willie Mack to come out and end their scheduled match. Now, all bets are off. Will Morrissey continue running roughshod on the former World Champion?

Below is the updated card for Against All Odds:

Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

Violent By Design (Rhino and Deaner) (c) vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the X-Division Championship:

Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey

Against All Odds will be available exclusively on Impact Plus on Saturday, June 12.

BREAKING: Violent By Design will invoke the Freebirds Rule as @CodyDeaner and @Rhyno313 will defend the World Tag Team Titles against @steveofcrazzy and @Taurusoriginal at #AgainstAllOdds on June 12th on @IMPACTPlusApp! Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/cmypeVDwdW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2021

– Next week on Impact Wrestling, Havok and Rosemary will do battle. If Havok wins, she’ll be added to Rosemary and Deonna Purrazzo’s matchup at Against All Odds for the Knockouts Championship. Also scheduled, W. Morrissey will square off against Willie Mack.

– Lastly, Impact officials have announced limited tickets will be available for Slammiversay on Saturday, July 17. This event will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are available starting tomorrow at 10 AM ET.