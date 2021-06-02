After Double or Nothing, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with the media in a post-show scrum. Khan revealed how the Mark Henry signing came about.

“Mark Henry and I are friends, and Mark told me he was available to do things and asked if I would be interested in doing it,” Khan revealed. “I thought that would be really interesting because he’s not only a good friend, but he’s a really respected person in the wrestling business. Not just a great wrestler but a great mind, a great scout and a great analyst in wrestling.

“He gives opinions on the radio, but he provides great scout reports, and he really has helped mentor a lot of wrestlers in addition to being a great wrestling mind and I think he could be a great on-air personality but also great backstage influence. He’s a great friend and a great person. So it’s just great to have Mark in the AEW family. It was great to announce it on a special show.”

Henry will be an announcer on AEW’s new Friday show Rampage. Khan gave more details on the announcers for the show.

“I’m not necessarily gonna say he’s going to be the play-by-play or color analyst, but he’s going to be a big part of the show,” Khan noted. “I have a big announcement. I don’t want to sound like it’s going to be an outside person. It’s somebody who’s one of our top stars that will be on commentary on the show. He’s a great commentator, and a great wrestler, that might narrow it down, but I’m going to put him on commentary.”

Rampage is set to premiere on August 13 and will air on Friday nights at 10 PM ET. Khan revealed how the show will be presented at the start.

“It will be live on August 13 for the premiere on Friday the 13th. It’s going to be a huge episode,” Khan stated. “It will be live to start, and I’ve got a lot of live episodes planned. There may be times where we do it as a classic kind of wrestling taping where there will be shows on Wednesday maybe, but it’s going to be live to start.”

