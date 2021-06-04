Following AEW Double or Nothing, AEW President and CEO spoke with the media in a post-show scrum. Khan was asked about AEW’s various partnerships with other promotions and whether we’ll see more in the future, specifically with female talent.

“I more open to potential crossovers. The only stuff that we’ve really done, other than the stuff that Kenny, I did go with Matt Hardy and Private Party, and that was something we worked out,” Khan noted. “We all liked it. I suggested it actually, and they really liked it. I thought it would be a fun thing. It was a great experience for Private Party’s character development. They were huge part of that Casino Battle Royale, and they’ve been in a lot of big matches. They’re going to keep being in big matches.

“I have huge plans for Private Party, and for them and Matt Hardy to go out was a big deal. I’m more open to more collaborations. Whether it’s men, women, any wrestlers, I’d be really open to doing stuff like that, but mostly it’s been about Kenny being the world champion in multiple promotions. We do lots of crossover stuff. Of course, Kenny is the Impact and TNA Champion, AAA Champion, and Jon Moxley is the New Japan U.S. Champion. We have the NWA Women’s Champion won by Serena [Deeb], who’s on our roster. The Lucha Brothers are the AAA Tag Champs, lots of outside collaboration.”

It was reported recently that Don Callis is no longer an executive at Impact Wrestling. Khan discussed Callis’ role in AEW.

“He helps in Kenny’s segments, and he’s involved. He’s doing that here,” Khan stated. “There was a point where he’s been here every week. I think it makes sense. We’re doing TV. We’re going back live every week. We’ll see.

“We got Kenny vs. Jungle Boy announced for two weeks. Jungle Boy tonight, to me that was one of my favorite moments on the show. Kenny’s defending other titles. He’s got the Impact and AAA Titles. He’s (Callis) will be with Kenny wherever Kenny is. I think Kenny’s signed here for years, so Don will be here for years whether you like it or not.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.