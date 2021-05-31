Multiple matches and segment were announced for next week’s Dynamite, which again will be on Friday at 10 pm ET. The show is being preempted by the NBA Playoffs.

As noted, Mark Henry has signed with AEW as a coach and announcer for AEW Rampage. He’ll speak for the first time on Friday. The new AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will also have a championship celebration.

Below are the announced segments for next week’s show:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto (Bullrope Match)

* Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo (Non-Title Match)

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo

* Mark Henry speaks

* Britt Baker championship celebration

Jungle Boy won tonight’s Casino Battle Royale, earning himself a title shot against Kenny Omega on Dynamite in two weeks.