Top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday to remind the world that he holds the distinct honor of beating WWE legend The Undertaker.

On the eve of the 25-year anniversary of his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Kumar shared a meme that also includes Brock Lesnar, Triple H and Roman Reigns – all of whom have defeated The Phenom in a WWE ring.

As seen in the video below, Kumar defeated Undertaker in a fight during the climax of the movie.

Kumar clarified it was Brian Lee who portrayed the character of Taker, and not Mark Callaway.

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.

Incidentally, Lee also impersonated Taker on WWE TV in the mid 1990s, and feuded with Callaway. They headlined SummerSlam 1994.

The movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi also saw Kumar defeat former WWE Superstar Crush in an earlier fight sequence.

As noted recently, The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary celebration at Survivor Series 2020 won the “Social Media Campaign” award in the 2021 FAXIES from Cablefax.

See below for Kumar’s tweet: