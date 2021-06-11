WWE has won two prestigious awards in the 2021 FAXIES from Cablefax.

The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary celebration on social media won the “Social Media Campaign” award. The WWE ThunderDome experience won the “New Product or Launch” award.

Cablefax wrote the following on Taker’s 30th Anniversary celebration for winning: “2021 Audience Engagement & Experience Winner for Social Media Campaign – WWE claimed the championship belt for social media promotion for the Undertaker’s 30th anniversary. Tactics included a TikTok Undertaker Challenge that had fans imitating his signature poses and catchphrases as well as a social media tournament with fans voting on the legendary wrestler’s best matches. In the end, 1.5 million Million hours were watched on YouTube, hundreds of millions of impressions were garnered, and there were more than 9 million Snapchat views.”

Cablefax wrote the following on the ThunderDome for winning: “2021 Audience Engagement & Experience Winner for New Product or Launch – COVID-19 lockdown couldn’t keep WWE on the ropes. WWE achieved 100% virtual attendance for its new WWE ThunderDome interactive events held in arenas throughout Florida. State-of-the-art sets, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras created the spectacle of the live matches, head-locking nearly one million people into registering for the events. Seventy percent of those virtual fans returned multiple times. Fans “appeared” in the arenas via live video on massive LED boards. Appearances by Matthew McConaughey and Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny also jumped up the mix. More than 50 primetime episodes of “Monday Night Raw” and” Friday Night SmackDown” have filmed live in the WWE ThunderDome.”

WWE went into the 2021 FAXIES Awards with two more nominations that they failed to win. The WWE social media team was up for the “Overall Social Media Presence” award (won by 90 Day Fiance and Beyond), while WWE Advanced Media Group was nominated for the “Digital Team of the Year” award (won by Crackle Plus Growth Team).

Presented by Cablefax, The FAXIES Awards have honored “people, shows, and networks who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media and online content” for more than 15 years now.

A digital ceremony was held earlier this afternoon where the 2021 FAXIES winners were revealed. WWE also won multiple awards in the 2020 FAXIES.