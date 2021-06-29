Earlier this week the WWE filed for three new trademarks. “Happy Corbin” and “Nikki A.S.H.” were filed on June 25 and it appears they will potentially be used as the new names for Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross.

Baron Corbin recently lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on a June 18 episode of SmackDown, thus ending his reign as King Corbin. The WWE had already made one name change official, as King Corbin’s name was reverted back to Baron Corbin on the official WWE website following his loss.

Nikki had referred to herself as ‘Nikki A.S.H.’ on the June 28 episode of Monday Night Raw during a backstage interview and has embraced her new superhero gimmick. It seems that the WWE has decided to go ahead and make the new moniker official.

The full information regarding the trademarks can be seen below:

The third trademark filed by the WWE was for World Class Championship Wrestling. The WWE currently owns the rights to WCCW’s tape library pre-1989. WCCW was the promotion made famous by the legendary Von Erich family.

Below you can find the full information regarding the trademark:

h/t to Heel By Nature