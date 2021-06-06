Ringside Collectibles has released two videos on YouTube about last weekend’s AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest.

One video gives an up-close look at the Wrestling Buddies and the other one is Aubrey Edwards reacting to her new figure.

The Wrestling Buddies are developed by Jazwares Toys. The first four buddies are AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, and Luchasaurus.

As noted, the Aubrey Edwards figure is a Ringside Collectibles Exclusive.

Below are the videos from Ringside Collectibles: