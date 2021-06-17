WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett believes we could see Million Dollar Champion LA Knight headline a WrestleMania event one day.

Barrett recently spoke with WWE India and praises Knight for his “Takeover: In Your House” Ladder Match win over Cameron Grimes.

“So somebody I’m really excited by at the moment is a relative newcomer to NXT and it’s LA Knight,” Barrett said. “I thought his performance in the ladder match at NXT Takeover: In Your House was incredible. Obviously, I have a certain amount of childhood memories related to The Million Dollar Man and The Million Dollar Championship.”

Barrett continued and said he believes Knight is the ideal person to continue the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, despite Knight turning on DiBiase this past Tuesday night. Barrett also said he believes Knight can do what DiBiase never did – main event a WrestleMania, forgetting how DiBiase headlined WrestleMania 4, losing to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage for the vacant WWE Title.

“So to see such a great, historic, prestigious championship back in the world of NXT is fantastic and for it to be around the waist of LA Knight, to me, is just superb,” Barrett said. “He is the ideal person to continue the legacy of ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase and he might even go one further. Ted DiBiase never main evented a WrestleMania, I think LA Knight can certainly do that.”

