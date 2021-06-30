Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

* Mercedes Martinez being KO’d on WWE NXT

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott winning the North American Championship

* New Great American Bash matches

* The end of King Baron Corbin

* Drake Wuertz sharing internal WWE communications about COVID-19 protocol

* Sonjay Dutt leaving WWE

