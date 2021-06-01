Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last seventy-two hours. Including:

* AEW Double or Nothing results

* AEW’s Spanish commentary controversy

* Tony Khan’s reaction to the WWE NJPW talks

* More on the WWE – NJPW talks

* WWE SummerSlam plans

* WWE RAW results

* More on the latest WWE cuts

Nick’s conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. Some of what Beefcake discusses includes:

* Nearly winning the Intercontinental title at SummerSlam 1988

* What it was like to work with The Ultimate Warrior

* How protective Randy Savage was of Miss Elizabeth

* A fart that cost Brian Knobbs $10,000

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which AEW star you would like to see wrestle Mark Henry

